The String component provides a single object-oriented API to work with three "unit systems" of strings: bytes, code points and grapheme clusters.

5.0 The String component was introduced in Symfony 5.0.

Installation 1 $ composer require symfony/string

What is a String? You can skip this section if you already know what a "code point" or a "grapheme cluster" are in the context of handling strings. Otherwise, read this section to learn about the terminology used by this component. Languages like English require a very limited set of characters and symbols to display any content. Each string is a series of characters (letters or symbols) and they can be encoded even with the most limited standards (e.g. ASCII). However, other languages require thousands of symbols to display their contents. They need complex encoding standards such as Unicode and concepts like "character" no longer make sense. Instead, you have to deal with these terms: Code points: they are the atomic unit of information. A string is a series of code points. Each code point is a number whose meaning is given by the Unicode standard. For example, the English letter A is the U+0041 code point and the Japanese kana の is the U+306E code point.

is the code point and the Japanese kana is the code point. Grapheme clusters: they are a sequence of one or more code points which are displayed as a single graphical unit. For example, the Spanish letter ñ is a grapheme cluster that contains two code points: U+006E = n ("latin small letter N") + U+0303 = ◌̃ ("combining tilde").

is a grapheme cluster that contains two code points: = ("latin small letter N") + = ("combining tilde"). Bytes: they are the actual information stored for the string contents. Each code point can require one or more bytes of storage depending on the standard being used (UTF-8, UTF-16, etc.). The following image displays the bytes, code points and grapheme clusters for the same word written in English ( hello ) and Hindi ( नमस्ते ):

Usage Create a new object of type ByteString, CodePointString or UnicodeString, pass the string contents as their arguments and then use the object-oriented API to work with those strings: 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 use Symfony \ Component \ String \ UnicodeString ; $ text = ( new UnicodeString( 'This is a déjà-vu situation.' )) -> trimEnd( '.' ) -> replace( 'déjà-vu' , 'jamais-vu' ) -> append( '!' ); $ content = new UnicodeString( 'नमस्ते दुनिया' ); if ( $ content -> ignoreCase() -> startsWith( 'नमस्ते' )) { }

Method Reference Methods to Create String Objects First, you can create objects prepared to store strings as bytes, code points and grapheme clusters with the following classes: 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 use Symfony \ Component \ String \ ByteString ; use Symfony \ Component \ String \ CodePointString ; use Symfony \ Component \ String \ UnicodeString ; $ foo = new ByteString( 'hello' ); $ bar = new CodePointString( 'hello' ); $ baz = new UnicodeString( 'hello' ); Use the wrap() static method to instantiate more than one string object: 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 $ contents = ByteString :: wrap([ 'hello' , 'world' ]); $ contents = UnicodeString :: wrap([ 'I' , '❤️' , 'Symfony' ]); $ contents = UnicodeString :: unwrap([ new UnicodeString( 'hello' ), new UnicodeString( 'world' ), ]); If you work with lots of String objects, consider using the shortcut functions to make your code more concise: 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 use function Symfony \ Component \ String \ b ; $ foo = new ByteString( 'hello' ); $ foo = b( 'hello' ); use function Symfony \ Component \ String \ u ; $ foo = new UnicodeString( 'hello' ); $ foo = u( 'hello' ); use function Symfony \ Component \ String \ s ; $ foo = s( "\xfe\xff" ); $ foo = s( 'अनुच्छेद' ); 5.1 The s() function was introduced in Symfony 5.1. There are also some specialized constructors: 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 $ foo = ByteString :: fromRandom( 12 ); $ foo = ByteString :: fromRandom( 6 , 'AEIOU0123456789' ); $ foo = ByteString :: fromRandom( 10 , 'qwertyuiop' ); $ foo = UnicodeString :: fromCodePoints( 0x928 , 0x92E , 0x938 , 0x94D , 0x924 , 0x947 ); 5.1 The second argument of ByteString::fromRandom() was introduced in Symfony 5.1. Methods to Transform String Objects Each string object can be transformed into the other two types of objects: 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 $ foo = ByteString :: fromRandom( 12 ) -> toCodePointString(); $ foo = ( new CodePointString( 'hello' )) -> toUnicodeString(); $ foo = UnicodeString :: fromCodePoints( 0x68 , 0x65 , 0x6C , 0x6C , 0x6F ) -> toByteString(); $ foo = ( new CodePointString( 'hello' )) -> toByteString( 'Windows-1252' ); $ foo = ( new ByteString( 'さよなら' )) -> toCodePointString( 'ISO-2022-JP' ); If the conversion is not possible for any reason, you'll get an InvalidArgumentException. There is also a method to get the bytes stored at some position: 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 b( 'नमस्ते' ) -> bytesAt( 0 ); u( 'नमस्ते' ) -> bytesAt( 0 ); b( 'नमस्ते' ) -> bytesAt( 1 ); u( 'नमस्ते' ) -> bytesAt( 1 ); Methods Related to Length and White Spaces 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 $ word = 'नमस्ते' ; ( new ByteString( $ word )) -> length(); ( new CodePointString( $ word )) -> length(); ( new UnicodeString( $ word )) -> length(); $ word = 'नमस्ते' ; ( new ByteString( $ word )) -> width(); ( new CodePointString( $ word )) -> width(); ( new UnicodeString( $ word )) -> width(); $ text = "<<<END This is a multiline text END" ; u( $ text ) -> width(); u( 'hello world' ) -> isEmpty(); u( ' ' ) -> isEmpty(); u( '' ) -> isEmpty(); u( "



hello world



" ) -> collapseWhitespace(); Methods to Change Case 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 u( 'FOO Bar' ) -> lower(); u( 'FOO Bar' ) -> folded(); u( 'Die O\'Brian Straße' ) -> folded(); u( 'foo BAR' ) -> upper(); u( 'foo bar' ) -> title(); u( 'foo bar' ) -> title( true ); u( 'Foo: Bar-baz.' ) -> camel(); u( 'Foo: Bar-baz.' ) -> snake(); u( 'Foo: Bar-baz.' ) -> camel() -> title(); The methods of all string classes are case-sensitive by default. You can perform case-insensitive operations with the ignoreCase() method: 1 2 u( 'abc' ) -> indexOf( 'B' ); u( 'abc' ) -> ignoreCase() -> indexOf( 'B' ); Methods to Append and Prepend 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 u( 'world' ) -> prepend( 'hello' ); u( 'world' ) -> prepend( 'hello' , ' ' ); u( 'hello' ) -> append( 'world' ); u( 'hello' ) -> append( ' ' , 'world' ); u( 'Name' ) -> ensureStart( 'get' ); u( 'getName' ) -> ensureStart( 'get' ); u( 'getgetName' ) -> ensureStart( 'get' ); u( 'User' ) -> ensureEnd( 'Controller' ); u( 'UserController' ) -> ensureEnd( 'Controller' ); u( 'UserControllerController' ) -> ensureEnd( 'Controller' ); u( 'hello world' ) -> before( 'world' ); u( 'hello world' ) -> before( 'o' ); u( 'hello world' ) -> before( 'o' , true ); u( 'hello world' ) -> after( 'hello' ); u( 'hello world' ) -> after( 'o' ); u( 'hello world' ) -> after( 'o' , true ); u( 'hello world' ) -> beforeLast( 'o' ); u( 'hello world' ) -> beforeLast( 'o' , true ); u( 'hello world' ) -> afterLast( 'o' ); u( 'hello world' ) -> afterLast( 'o' , true ); Methods to Pad and Trim 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 u( ' Lorem Ipsum ' ) -> padBoth( 20 , '-' ); u( ' Lorem Ipsum' ) -> padStart( 20 , '-' ); u( 'Lorem Ipsum ' ) -> padEnd( 20 , '-' ); u( '_.' ) -> repeat( 10 ); u( ' Lorem Ipsum ' ) -> trim(); u( 'Lorem Ipsum ' ) -> trim( 'm' ); u( 'Lorem Ipsum' ) -> trim( 'm' ); u( ' Lorem Ipsum ' ) -> trimStart(); u( ' Lorem Ipsum ' ) -> trimEnd(); Methods to Search and Replace 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 41 42 u( 'https://symfony.com' ) -> startsWith( 'https' ); u( 'report-1234.pdf' ) -> endsWith( '.pdf' ); u( 'foo' ) -> equalsTo( 'foo' ); u( 'avatar-73647.png' ) -> match( '/avatar-(\d+)\.png/' ); u( 'aeiou' ) -> containsAny( 'a' ); u( 'aeiou' ) -> containsAny([ 'ab' , 'efg' ]); u( 'aeiou' ) -> containsAny([ 'eio' , 'foo' , 'z' ]); u( 'abcdeabcde' ) -> indexOf( 'c' ); u( 'abcdeabcde' ) -> indexOf( 'c' , 2 ); u( 'abcdeabcde' ) -> indexOf( 'c' , -4 ); u( 'abcdeabcde' ) -> indexOf( 'eab' ); u( 'abcdeabcde' ) -> indexOf( 'k' ); u( 'abcdeabcde' ) -> indexOfLast( 'c' ); u( 'abcdeabcde' ) -> indexOfLast( 'c' , 2 ); u( 'abcdeabcde' ) -> indexOfLast( 'c' , -4 ); u( 'abcdeabcde' ) -> indexOfLast( 'eab' ); u( 'abcdeabcde' ) -> indexOfLast( 'k' ); u( 'http://symfony.com' ) -> replace( 'http://' , 'https://' ); u( '(+1) 206-555-0100' ) -> replaceMatches( '/[^A-Za-z0-9]++/' , '' ); u( '123' ) -> replaceMatches( '/\d/' , function ( $ match ) { return '[' . $ match [ 0 ]. ']' ; }); 5.1 The containsAny() method was introduced in Symfony 5.1. Methods to Join, Split, Truncate and Reverse 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 u( ', ' ) -> join([ 'foo' , 'bar' ]); u( 'template_name.html.twig' ) -> split( '.' ); u( 'template_name.html.twig' ) -> split( '.' , 2 ); u( 'Symfony is great' ) -> slice( 0 , 7 ); u( 'Symfony is great' ) -> slice( 0 , -6 ); u( 'Symfony is great' ) -> slice( 11 ); u( 'Symfony is great' ) -> slice( -5 ); u( 'Lorem Ipsum' ) -> truncate( 3 ); u( 'Lorem Ipsum' ) -> truncate( 80 ); u( 'Lorem Ipsum' ) -> truncate( 8 , '…' ); u( 'Lorem Ipsum' ) -> truncate( 8 , '…' , false ); 5.1 The third argument of truncate() was introduced in Symfony 5.1. 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 u( 'Lorem Ipsum' ) -> wordwrap( 4 ); u( 'Lorem Ipsum' ) -> wordwrap( 4 , "

" , true ); u( '0123456789' ) -> splice( 'xxx' ); u( '0123456789' ) -> splice( 'xxx' , 0 , 2 ); u( '0123456789' ) -> splice( 'xxx' , 0 , 6 ); u( '0123456789' ) -> splice( 'xxx' , 6 ); u( '0123456789' ) -> chunk( 3 ); u( 'foo bar' ) -> reverse(); u( 'さよなら' ) -> reverse(); 5.1 The reverse() method was introduced in Symfony 5.1. Methods Added by ByteString These methods are only available for ByteString objects: 1 2 3 b( 'Lorem Ipsum' ) -> isUtf8(); b( "\xc3\x28" ) -> isUtf8(); Methods Added by CodePointString and UnicodeString These methods are only available for CodePointString and UnicodeString objects: 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 u( 'नमस्ते' ) -> ascii(); u( 'さよなら' ) -> ascii(); u( 'спасибо' ) -> ascii(); u( 'नमस्ते' ) -> codePointsAt( 0 ); u( 'नमस्ते' ) -> codePointsAt( 2 ); Unicode equivalence is the specification by the Unicode standard that different sequences of code points represent the same character. For example, the Swedish letter å can be a single code point ( U+00E5 = "latin small letter A with ring above") or a sequence of two code points ( U+0061 = "latin small letter A" + U+030A = "combining ring above"). The normalize() method allows to pick the normalization mode: 1 2 3 4 5 6 u( 'å' ) -> normalize(UnicodeString :: NFC); u( 'å' ) -> normalize(UnicodeString :: NFKC); u( 'å' ) -> normalize(UnicodeString :: NFD); u( 'å' ) -> normalize(UnicodeString :: NFKD);

Slugger In some contexts, such as URLs and file/directory names, it's not safe to use any Unicode character. A slugger transforms a given string into another string that only includes safe ASCII characters: 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 use Symfony \ Component \ String \ Slugger \ AsciiSlugger ; $ slugger = new AsciiSlugger(); $ slug = $ slugger -> slug( 'Wôrķšƥáçè ~~sèťtïñğš~~' ); $ slugger = new AsciiSlugger( 'en' , [ 'en' => [ '%' => 'percent' , '€' => 'euro' ]]); $ slug = $ slugger -> slug( '10% or 5€' ); $ slugger = new AsciiSlugger( 'en_GB' , [ 'en' => [ '%' => 'percent' , '€' => 'euro' ]]); $ slug = $ slugger -> slug( '10% or 5€' ); $ slugger = new AsciiSlugger( 'en' , function ( $ string , $ locale ) { return str_replace( '❤️' , 'love' , $ string ); }); 5.1 The feature to define additional substitutions was introduced in Symfony 5.1. 5.2 The feature to use a PHP closure to define substitutions was introduced in Symfony 5.2. 5.3 The feature to fallback to the parent locale's symbols map was introduced in Symfony 5.3. The separator between words is a dash ( - ) by default, but you can define another separator as the second argument: 1 2 $ slug = $ slugger -> slug( 'Wôrķšƥáçè ~~sèťtïñğš~~' , '/' ); The slugger transliterates the original string into the Latin script before applying the other transformations. The locale of the original string is detected automatically, but you can define it explicitly: 1 2 3 4 5 $ slugger = new AsciiSlugger( 'ko' ); $ slug = $ slugger -> slug( '...' , '-' , 'fa' ); In a Symfony application, you don't need to create the slugger yourself. Thanks to service autowiring, you can inject a slugger by type-hinting a service constructor argument with the SluggerInterface. The locale of the injected slugger is the same as the request locale: 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 use Symfony \ Component \ String \ Slugger \ SluggerInterface ; class MyService { private $ slugger ; public function __construct (SluggerInterface $ slugger ) { $ this -> slugger = $ slugger ; } public function someMethod () { $ slug = $ this -> slugger -> slug( '...' ); } }