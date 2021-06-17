Symfony 5: The Fast Track
5.2 version
Maintained
Symfony 5: The Fast Track¶
- Acknowledgments
- Step 0: What is it about?
- Step 1: Checking your Work Environment
- Step 2: Introducing the Project
- Step 3: Going from Zero to Production
- Step 4: Adopting a Methodology
- Step 5: Troubleshooting Problems
- Step 6: Creating a Controller
- Step 7: Setting up a Database
- Step 8: Describing the Data Structure
- Step 9: Setting up an Admin Backend
- Step 10: Building the User Interface
- Step 11: Branching the Code
- Step 12: Listening to Events
- Step 13: Managing the Lifecycle of Doctrine Objects
- Step 14: Accepting Feedback with Forms
- Step 15: Securing the Admin Backend
- Step 16: Preventing Spam with an API
- Step 17: Testing
- Step 18: Going Async
- Step 19: Making Decisions with a Workflow
- Step 20: Emailing Admins
- Step 21: Caching for Performance
- Step 22: Styling the User Interface with Webpack
- Step 23: Resizing Images
- Step 24: Running Crons
- Step 25: Notifying by all Means
- Step 26: Exposing an API with API Platform
- Step 27: Building an SPA
- Step 28: Localizing an Application
- Step 29: Managing Performance
- Step 30: Discovering Symfony Internals
- Step 31: Using Redis to Store Sessions
- Step 32: Using RabbitMQ as a Message Broker
- What’s Next?
- Next » Acknowledgments
This work, including the code samples, is licensed under a Creative Commons BY-NC-SA 4.0 license.